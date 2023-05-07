Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 7,124 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,124 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.85.

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 639,554 shares of company stock worth $236,646,413 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded up $8.54 on Friday, hitting $384.66. 2,683,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,498. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $362.66 and a 200-day moving average of $355.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00. The stock has a market cap of $364.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

