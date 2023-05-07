Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 487.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 159,800 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $20,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TIP traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,890,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,506. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $119.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.26 and its 200 day moving average is $108.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.