Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 751,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,641 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $29,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

VWO stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.45. 6,629,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,404,924. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.81. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $44.28. The company has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.