Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 9,104 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 2.0% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $57,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 121,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,062,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 34,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 15,927 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,938,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,844. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.19. The company has a market capitalization of $101.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.