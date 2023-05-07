Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 8,508 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,508 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $14,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 168,666.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,688,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,559 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,781,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362,168 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,508.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,146,000 after purchasing an additional 640,429 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,483,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,484,000 after purchasing an additional 590,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2,108.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 575,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,120,000 after purchasing an additional 549,287 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.99. The company had a trading volume of 944,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,867. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.41. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

