Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 54,643 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 548.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,643 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,436,000 after acquiring an additional 13,675,236 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after acquiring an additional 158,816 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,361,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945,924 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 69.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,839,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,584,000 after buying an additional 1,576,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 49.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,054,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,744,000 after buying an additional 1,012,992 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.82. 1,149,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,172. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.41. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $100.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

