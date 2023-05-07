Orchid (OXT) One Day Volume Reaches $1.23 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0764 or 0.00000265 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 4% against the US dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $73.54 million and $1.23 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007261 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00025539 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00019549 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018057 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,884.15 or 1.00008506 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07634119 USD and is down -2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $1,491,984.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.