oOh media (OTCMKTS:OMLAF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of oOh media (OTCMKTS:OMLAF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of oOh media from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.
oOh media Price Performance
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on oOh media (OMLAF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for oOh media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for oOh media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.