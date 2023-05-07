Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OHI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.60.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $33.71.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Omega Healthcare Investors

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 233.05%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 10,738 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.9% in the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 702,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,260,000 after acquiring an additional 47,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.