Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
OHI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.60.
Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $33.71.
Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Omega Healthcare Investors
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 10,738 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.9% in the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 702,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,260,000 after acquiring an additional 47,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.
Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.