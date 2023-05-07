OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.93-2.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.01. OGE Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.93-$2.07 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OGE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group downgraded OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded OGE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.75.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OGE traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,257. OGE Energy has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $42.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.03.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.4141 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $183,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,100 shares of company stock worth $221,925. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OGE Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Further Reading

