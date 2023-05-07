OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.93-$2.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -. OGE Energy also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.93-2.07 EPS.

OGE Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

OGE traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,257. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.03. OGE Energy has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $42.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.4141 dividend. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OGE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered OGE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.75.

Insider Activity at OGE Energy

In related news, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $221,925 over the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OGE Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 19,035 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 11,082 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 371.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 452,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,447,000 after buying an additional 356,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

