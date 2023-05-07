Oasis Network (ROSE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $334.23 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0584 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $334.23 million and approximately $18.60 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,899.54 or 0.06574502 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00057486 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00037539 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00018351 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00019327 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006130 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

