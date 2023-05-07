Nwam LLC Sells 72 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Nwam LLC decreased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,282,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,848,000 after purchasing an additional 302,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,043,000 after buying an additional 1,875,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,151,000 after buying an additional 1,448,364 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,163,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,854,000 after acquiring an additional 165,597 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,123,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $187.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.00. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.21 and a 12 month high of $255.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

