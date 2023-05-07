Nwam LLC Sells 630 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Nwam LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 388.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 451.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $37.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.15.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.