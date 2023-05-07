Nwam LLC Acquires New Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $211.92 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.40 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.30.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on GD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

