Nwam LLC Acquires 5,200 Shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Nwam LLC owned 0.21% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 237.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 329.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVRE opened at $41.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.83. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $36.47 and a 1-year high of $49.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.58 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

