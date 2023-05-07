NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,059 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 39,407 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $11.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $286.80. 36,149,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,173,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $290.58. The firm has a market cap of $708.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $261.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.99.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.79.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,816,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,816,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

