NV Bekaert SA (OTCMKTS:BEKAY) Declares Dividend of $0.11

NV Bekaert SA (OTCMKTS:BEKAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from NV Bekaert’s previous dividend of $0.10.
NV Bekaert Stock Performance
BEKAY opened at $4.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.53. NV Bekaert has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $4.58.
About NV Bekaert
