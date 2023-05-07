Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.55-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Northwest Natural also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.55-2.75 EPS.

Northwest Natural Price Performance

NWN traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $47.05. 137,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,045. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $42.37 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.59.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $462.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NWN. StockNews.com lowered Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, March 10th. Maxim Group lowered Northwest Natural from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Natural

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 8.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,149,000 after buying an additional 104,423 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,014,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Featured Stories

