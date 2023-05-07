Northland Securities Increases Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target to $200.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Northland Securities from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SMCI. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.00.

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $137.23 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $143.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.10 and a 200-day moving average of $89.95.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $416,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,396 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,031,454.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 199,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,995,000 after buying an additional 25,663 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,901.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,564,000 after buying an additional 360,975 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 13,525 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

