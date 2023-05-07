Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stake Boosted by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NSC stock opened at $208.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.33 and a 1 year high of $264.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 41.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Wolfe Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.30.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

