Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 8,996 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,734 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,996 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.48% of Watsco worth $46,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 73.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watsco Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $336.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.88. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.68 and a 52-week high of $356.60.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 63.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.57.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

