Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 53,152 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 465,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,152 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $74,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

NYSE JLL opened at $135.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.54. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $123.00 and a 52 week high of $210.65. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JLL. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.