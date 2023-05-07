Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 102,815 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,386,596 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 102,815 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.08% of Intel worth $87,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Wedbush upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.52.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $45.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. Intel’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is -73.53%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

