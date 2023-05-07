Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,685 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $43,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 65.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $122.45 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $205.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

Several analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.32.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,407,310.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

