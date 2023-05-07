Nordea Investment Management AB Has $59.95 Million Stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 423,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 11,548 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.70% of F5 worth $59,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in F5 in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in F5 by 434.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in F5 in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

FFIV opened at $133.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.28. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.05 and a 1 year high of $174.38.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $36,809.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,627.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $36,809.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,627.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total value of $318,924.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,739,327.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,941 shares of company stock worth $1,381,622. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of F5 from $182.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of F5 from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.13.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

