Nordea Investment Management AB Has $56.55 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,555 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.12% of Valero Energy worth $56,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after buying an additional 587,056 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 64.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,436,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,536,000 after purchasing an additional 565,324 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 65.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,586,000 after purchasing an additional 545,185 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,173,000 after purchasing an additional 414,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 48.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,204,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,726,000 after purchasing an additional 393,969 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.64.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock opened at $107.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $96.93 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.04.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

