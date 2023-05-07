Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,217,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,118 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.61% of Dropbox worth $49,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Dropbox by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 39,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Dropbox by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 70,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $21.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.92. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Dropbox had a net margin of 22.86% and a negative return on equity of 64.06%. The firm had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.80 million. Analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $3,828,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,901,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $3,828,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,901,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $219,304.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,015.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 531,073 shares of company stock valued at $11,519,560 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

