Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 60,082 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,082 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in 3M were worth $102,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after buying an additional 44,714 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,435,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $771,768,000 after buying an additional 72,332 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of 3M by 12.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,749,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $303,814,000 after buying an additional 314,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of 3M by 4.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,530,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $279,688,000 after buying an additional 98,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

Insider Transactions at 3M

3M Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $103.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.70. 3M has a 1-year low of $100.16 and a 1-year high of $154.04.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Stories

