Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 1,348 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 313,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $52,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $176.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.13. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $196.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.86%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.07, for a total value of $651,631.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,616 shares in the company, valued at $6,406,383.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total transaction of $50,783.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,945.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.07, for a total transaction of $651,631.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,406,383.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,071 shares of company stock worth $2,841,093. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Stories

