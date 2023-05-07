NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.00

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.00 and traded as low as $5.87. NL Industries shares last traded at $5.93, with a volume of 18,569 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on NL. Barclays dropped their price target on NL Industries from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NL Industries in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.50 million, a P/E ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.76.

NL Industries ( NYSE:NL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. NL Industries had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NL Industries by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in NL Industries by 63.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of NL Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 366,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NL Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. 10.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of component products and chemicals. Through its subsidiary, it offers engineered components, including mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories.

