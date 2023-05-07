New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.62-2.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.70. New Jersey Resources also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.62-$2.72 EPS.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $50.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $38.07 and a 1 year high of $55.84.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.32 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.66%.

NJR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $104,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,579. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 220,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,936,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $941,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 190.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 76,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

