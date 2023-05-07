New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.62-2.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70. New Jersey Resources also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.62-$2.72 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NJR shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered New Jersey Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.50.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $50.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $38.07 and a 1 year high of $55.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 51.66%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $104,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,579. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 19.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

