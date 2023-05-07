New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of New Concept Energy stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. New Concept Energy has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.71.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

