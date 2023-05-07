Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Acquired by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $9,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 47,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 90,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSRGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.60.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $130.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Nestlé S.A. has a 1-year low of $102.78 and a 1-year high of $131.64.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health, and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply, and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods, and cereals. The company products portfolio includes baby food, water, cereals, chocolate and confectionery, coffee, culinary, chilled, and frozen food, dairy, drinks, food service, healthcare nutrition, ice cream, and petcare.

