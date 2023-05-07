Nervos Network Price Hits $0.0036 on Top Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $146.40 million and $4.72 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 41,201,142,171 coins and its circulating supply is 40,639,679,651 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

