Nervos Network (CKB) Market Cap Reaches $142.44 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 6th. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $142.44 million and approximately $5.20 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,899.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.50 or 0.00289253 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012115 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.70 or 0.00546303 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00065514 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.93 or 0.00405065 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001016 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 41,193,784,202 coins and its circulating supply is 40,631,856,203 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.