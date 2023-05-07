NerdWallet, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:NRDS)

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of NerdWallet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for NerdWallet’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for NerdWallet’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on NRDS. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of NerdWallet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ NRDS opened at $9.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $684.08 million, a PE ratio of 902.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.40. NerdWallet has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $21.74.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.59 million. NerdWallet had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%.

In other NerdWallet news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $49,826.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,960.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of NerdWallet by 88.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NerdWallet by 407.6% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 101,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 81,528 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the first quarter valued at about $442,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the first quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the first quarter valued at about $549,000. 31.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

