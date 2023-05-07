NeoGenomics (NEO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. NeoGenomics has set its FY 2023 guidance at -$0.38–$0.32 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $138.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.96 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 28.30%. On average, analysts expect NeoGenomics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.12. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $19.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 404.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 122.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEO. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

