NEAR Protocol Trading Down 8.8% This Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.77 or 0.00006152 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.59 billion and $42.63 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00057531 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00037836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00019634 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001110 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 897,655,692 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 897,655,692 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.76436506 USD and is down -3.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 240 active market(s) with $47,775,468.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.