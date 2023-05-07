NEAR Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $33.57 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.76 or 0.00006109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.58 billion and approximately $33.57 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00057555 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00038441 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00019469 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001125 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 897,655,692 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 897,655,692 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.76436506 USD and is down -3.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 240 active market(s) with $47,775,468.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

