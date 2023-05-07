National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.89.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE NSA opened at $37.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.72. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $34.90 and a 1-year high of $58.31.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $208.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 220.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 194.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

