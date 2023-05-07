National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th.

National Instruments has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. National Instruments has a payout ratio of 39.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect National Instruments to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.7%.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $58.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.06. National Instruments has a 12 month low of $29.81 and a 12 month high of $58.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in National Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NATI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna cut National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

