Nano (XNO) Hits Market Cap of $103.71 Million

Nano (XNO) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Nano has a market cap of $103.71 million and approximately $631,071.01 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00002694 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nano has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,892.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.56 or 0.00289226 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00012204 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.29 or 0.00540930 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00065720 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.11 or 0.00405323 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001019 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

