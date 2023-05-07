NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

NYSE:NC opened at $32.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.80. NACCO Industries has a 1 year low of $30.19 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 4.27.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $63.53 million during the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 28.40%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in NACCO Industries by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NACCO Industries by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NACCO Industries by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in NACCO Industries by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

