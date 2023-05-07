MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Raymond James

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $24.50 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MVBF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on MVB Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded MVB Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on MVB Financial from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

NASDAQ:MVBF opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.52. MVB Financial has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The company has a market cap of $222.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.78.

MVB Financial ( NASDAQ:MVBF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). MVB Financial had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $39.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.20 million. On average, analysts predict that MVB Financial will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.57%.

In other MVB Financial news, Director W Marston Becker bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.73 per share, with a total value of $128,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,118.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

