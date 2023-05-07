Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Receives $47.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.70.

MUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

MUR opened at $34.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.65. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $25.97 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $841.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.23 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.63%.

In other news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $474,237.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $392,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $474,237.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 73.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 446,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after acquiring an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

