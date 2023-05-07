Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 744.78% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Motorola Solutions Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $281.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $278.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.11. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $295.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90.
Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Motorola Solutions
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 881.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.67.
About Motorola Solutions
Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Motorola Solutions (MSI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.