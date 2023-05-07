Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 744.78% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $281.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $278.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.11. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $295.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $10,066,483. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 881.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.67.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

