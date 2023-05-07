Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $687.10

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 687.10 ($8.58) and traded as high as GBX 910 ($11.37). Mortgage Advice Bureau shares last traded at GBX 880 ($10.99), with a volume of 101,028 shares trading hands.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Up 6.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 687.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 622.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £501.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,826.09, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.70 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $13.40. This represents a yield of 2.37%. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio is 12,173.91%.

Insider Activity at Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

In other Mortgage Advice Bureau news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 306 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 614 ($7.67) per share, with a total value of £1,878.84 ($2,347.38). Also, insider Lucy Tilley acquired 44 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 680 ($8.50) per share, with a total value of £299.20 ($373.81). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 903 shares of company stock valued at $622,938. Insiders own 20.31% of the company's stock.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

Featured Stories

