Morguard (TSE:MRC) PT Lowered to C$140.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Morguard (TSE:MRC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$140.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Morguard Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TSE:MRC opened at C$102.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$105.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$110.15. The stock has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.14. Morguard has a fifty-two week low of C$102.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$129.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.62.

Morguard (TSE:MRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported C($34.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$289.47 million during the quarter. Morguard had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 2.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morguard will post 24.7105263 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morguard Dividend Announcement

About Morguard

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Morguard’s payout ratio is currently 5.42%.

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops multi-suite residential, commercial, and hotel properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 197 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties, including 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.8 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,058 hotel rooms.

